Merseyrail: Liverpool City Region mayor calls for inquiry
The mayor of Liverpool City Region has called for an inquiry after Merseyrail services were halted when "adverse weather conditions" were forecast.
Merseyrail stopped services on Friday morning as predicted icy weather could lead to power blockages to engines.
Mayor Steve Rotheram said it was "unacceptable" and asked for an inquiry to "learn lessons" after a meeting with the operator and Network Rail.
Earlier they apologised for the "tough decisions" that were taken to suspend all services after test trains lost power on icy rails.
The tracks were de-iced and services were resumed.
Mr Rotheram tweeted: "This afternoon I have met with Network Rail and Merseyrail to convey that I believe the situation this morning was unacceptable for our City Region.
"I have also written to Network Rail asking for a formal inquiry to learn lessons and to try and prevent this from happening again."
The network-wide cancellations had prompted some anger and confusion, with many rail users saying there had been little or no snow.
One said: "What do they do in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Russia when the snow comes? In my experience they just keep running. The snow isn't even heavy and they want to close down the network."
No one will ever convince drivers to 'use the car less' when this much snow cancels all the Merseyrail trains for the entire day. pic.twitter.com/SOcUGpbbXL— Mounsey. (@rosemeyer1939) January 8, 2021
Been using merseyrail 4 many winters & you've always run a service UNTIL the conditions forced u 2 stop. Whats the rationale 4 reversing your approach this time? Prep as usual, run as scheduled, & if the conditions worsen, then stop.— Lorraine Heaton💚💙 (@raine_jh) January 8, 2021
Uber to @LivHospitals then...can I bill you?
Merseyrail apologised and said: "We had hoped that this advance notice would give passengers enough time to make alternative travel arrangements."
The rail operator did not put replacement buses in operation, though rail season tickets were accepted by Arriva, Stagecoach and Mersey Ferries services.
