Aintree sex assault: Man jailed for attacking schoolgirl
- Published
A "dangerous" man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on her way home from school.
Dean Lockley, 20, followed his victim in Aintree, Liverpool, then dragged her by the hair into a secluded area and assaulted her, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He pleaded guilty to sexual assault, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and false imprisonment.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail, with a further five years on licence.
The victim had been walking home from school with a few friends on 21 September in "broad daylight".
Her friends turned off and she carried on her usual journey on Helsby Road's Loop Line.
Lockley grabbed her by the throat and dragged her through grassland.
He stripped her and "subjected her to the most degrading and traumatic of experiences" before threatening her, the CPS said.
The victim returned home without her shoes and told a neighbour who called the police.
Lockley, of Ormskirk Road, Aintree, was identified following forensic analysis of DNA and arrested.
Sentencing him in his absence, Judge David Aubrey QC said he had "no hesitation in finding that the defendant is dangerous".
He said Lockley knew the area and "he had planned the attack with significant aforethought".
CPS lawyer Wendy Newton said the girl thought Lockley was going to kill her during the "disgraceful incident".
"She suffers flashbacks and is now scared to go to and from school on her own. Her friends blame themselves for not being there when the attack happened," she said.
Lockley will remain on the sex offenders register for life.