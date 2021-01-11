Liverpool man shot in legs in gun attack
A man has been shot in the legs in an attack in Liverpool.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Ashover Avenue, Dovecot at 20:20 GMT on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said initial inquiries suggest the victim was shot three miles away in the area of Queens Drive and Lowerson Road, Clubmoor.
Armed police were deployed, and officers have been carrying out house-to-house and forensic inquiries in the area as well as reviewing CCTV.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson urged anyone with information to come forward.
She added: "Firearms incidents have decreased in recent months, and we're determined to keep reducing them for all of those communities affected."
