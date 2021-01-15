BBC News

Covid-19: Men fined for not wearing face masks in Aldi

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSeveral UK supermarkets have made use of face coverings mandatory during the pandemic

Two men have been fined after they were seen not wearing face masks or social distancing in a supermarket.

They were spotted by police walking into an Aldi store in Huyton, Merseyside, at 18:30 GMT on Thursday.

The wider Knowsley area has recently seen some of the sharpest rises in coronavirus cases in England.

The men, aged 18 and 21, were each issued with a £200 fine as they left the Cronton Road supermarket, which has made mask-wearing mandatory.

Merseyside Police has also dealt with other breaches including an illegal party in Hollies Road, Halewood, following reports of a "disturbance" at 02:02 GMT.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and possessing a Class A drug.

Five people at the property were also issued with fines for breaching Covid-19 lockdown legislation.

Related Topics

  • Huyton
  • Knowsley

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Knowsley's rising cases due to 'perfect storm'

    Published
    22 hours ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.