Covid: Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty in hospital
- Published
TV personality Paddy Doherty has urged people not to underestimate Covid-19 after being "knocked down for six" by the virus.
The Big Fat Gyspy Wedding star uploaded a video from his hospital bed saying he had been "knocked out for the last couple of days".
The 61-year-old told fans he was "a bit on the weak side... but I'm alive."
His manager told the Press Association he was taken to hospital in Chester on Wednesday after developing pneumonia.
"He was exhausted and was lying in bed for two days," he said.
His manager added: "On the Wednesday his wife said to him, 'Look, come on, you are really ill, we need to get help'.
"The ambulance came out and they said if you don't get in there's a chance you might not wake up."
In the clip Doherty, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 show about the Irish traveller community, can be seen wearing a breathing tube.
The former Celebrity Big Brother winner said he thought he was "indestructible" but the virus had left him "knocked out for the last couple of days".
But after some time in hospital, he said he could now sit up and move his hands.
He added: "I want to say thank you to everyone… for praying for me. I give thanks and praise to everyone."
Last year, Doherty revealed he had been treated for prostate cancer.
A number of famous faces including TV presenter Sharon Osbourne and actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston have previously shared their experiences of contracting coronavirus.