St Helens stabbing: Boy, 14, hurt in street fight
- Published
A teenage boy was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and leg during a street fight.
The 14-year-old was left seriously injured after the brawl involving a group of youths on Princess Avenue in St Helens at 18:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to his "serious wounds".
A Section 60 stop and search order was authorised for an area of St Helens in response to the stabbing.
The order, which gives officers the ability to stop people they believe may be carrying weapons, began at 20:00 on Tuesday and concluded at 11:00 on Wednesday.
'Appalling'
The force said officers were also in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV and witness inquiries.
No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: "This is an appalling incident and we are working to establish the exact circumstances and identify those involved.
"The use of weapons on our streets is unacceptable and, as we have seen tonight, can result in serious injury or worse."