Storm Christoph: Flooded Northwich retirement village residents stranded
Dozens of pensioners at a retirement village have been stranded by flooding caused by Storm Christoph.
Weaver Court in Northwich, Cheshire, has been surrounded by water and is currently without power and water.
Northwich councillor Sam Naylor said 49 stranded residents and staff at the village were "safe and in good spirits".
Homes near Lymm were also among those flooded by the River Mersey with "no way of stopping the water".
Labour MP for Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury said it was a "drastic situation" with residents who are "anxious, elderly and frail and feel somewhat stranded".
Mr Naylor said power had been off at Weaver Court since "teatime" on Wednesday and there was some concern about elderly residents and those with dementia.
He said firefighters were working out an evacuation plan.
The same area was flooded after heavy rainfall in November 2019 but the retirement village was evacuated before the flooding.
Northwich Fireplace Centre said it had been a "terrible morning for our business again" after flooding in the town centre.
terrible morning for our business again
Gabrielle Burns-Smith's home on the outskirts of Lymm has been flooded.
"It's awful and it happened so quick that there was just no way of stopping it," she said.
"We just did our best. Everybody helped, all the businesses nearby. So much water has come down and it's tough."
Cheshire Fire said it had attended 134 incidents between 07:00 GMT on Wednesday and 07:00 on Thursday and were continuing to be called out.
Northwich Police said Town Bridge was closed due to rising waters and asked people to avoid the town centre if possible.
Warrington Borough Council said the flooding in some areas last night was "beyond any levels previously recorded".
In some of those places it was 450mm higher than previous records.
