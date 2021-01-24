Wirral M53 motorway crash kills driver
Published
A 31-year-old man has died in a car crash on the M53 motorway in Merseyside.
Police said a BMW 5 series vehicle travelling towards Liverpool "had left the carriageway" near junction 5 in Wirral at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.
An off-duty doctor, nurse and a police officer who spotted the car stopped at the scene and tried to resuscitate the driver until the arrival of paramedics.
However he died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
