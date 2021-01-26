Storm Christoph: 'Despicable' burglars target flood victims' home
- Published
"Despicable" burglars targeted a flooded home which lay empty after the occupants had to be evacuated.
The break-in happened following the recent flooding caused by Storm Christophe in Rostherne Close in Sankey, Warrington.
Cheshire Police said they struck between 17:00 GMT on 24 January and 10:00 GMT on 25 January after forcing entry into the house.
Detectives said "a number of items" were taken in the raid.
PC Rebecca Jubb said: "To target a house which has been evacuated due to flooding is simply despicable and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.
"The victims in this case have enough on to deal with following the flooding of their home and the last thing they needed was to be burgled."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.