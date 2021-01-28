M62 crash: Woman dies in four-vehicle collision in Huyton
A woman has died in a crash involving four vehicles on the M62 in Merseyside.
The collision happened at about 05:45 GMT on the eastbound carriageway between junctions five and six in Huyton.
The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of another vehicle was taken to hospital.
Merseyside Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward and advised motorists to avoid the area as road closures remain in place.
