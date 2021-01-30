'Spiders and old kebab meat' found at Seacombe takeaway
- Published
"Numerous" spiders and out-of-date kebab meat were found at a Wirral takeaway, food inspectors have said.
Jimmy's Continental Cuisine on St Paul's Road, Seacombe, got a zero star hygiene rating after a visit by Wirral council inspectors on 11 December.
It was also criticised for prawn crackers being stored in dirty cardboard boxes, a lack of hand washing and dirty cleaning equipment.
The Merseyside takeaway has been approached for comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said visiting food hygiene inspectors found "numerous cobwebs and spiders throughout the premises".
Their report read: "Kebab meat was not being hygienically stored in the refrigerator.
"It was also past the manufacturers' use-by date and should not be reheated more than once."
Inspectors discovered several other problems at the takeaway restaurant.
The report added: "An unwashed cheese grater with lots of dirt build-up was being stored in the fridge inside the cheese.
"Shelving/racking that the chopping boards and pan lids were being stored on were greasy and had cobwebs [on them]. This should be cleaned to prevent contamination of food."
One inspector also reported disinfectant and bottle-cleaning equipment "were all full, unopened, greasy and sticky to touch".