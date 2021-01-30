BBC News

Murder arrest after woman's body found in Southport

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe woman's body was found in a house in Folkestone Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Merseyside.

Police found the woman, in her 70s, in Folkestone Road, Southport at 20:40 GMT on Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47 year-old man has been arrested. Police have appealed for information.

Det Insp Lee Wilkinson said: "This is tragic incident and are thoughts with the family of the lady involved."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.