Murder arrest after woman's body found in Southport
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Merseyside.
Police found the woman, in her 70s, in Folkestone Road, Southport at 20:40 GMT on Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 47 year-old man has been arrested. Police have appealed for information.
Det Insp Lee Wilkinson said: "This is tragic incident and are thoughts with the family of the lady involved."
