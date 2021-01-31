BBC News

Wavertree death: Man charged with woman's murder

Published
image captionThe body of N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley was found at the home in Wavertree

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Liverpool.

Police found the body of N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley, 20, at the home in Prince Alfred Road, Wavertree, Liverpool on Friday.

A post-mortem is to be carried out to establish her cause of death.

Mohammed Diakite, from Wavertree, has been held in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

