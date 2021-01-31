Baby boy found dead at Wirral golf course
- Published
A baby boy has been found dead in a wooded area of a golf course.
Police said they were treating the death of the boy, who was found at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, as "unexplained".
A post-mortem examination is due and officers were trying to trace the boy's mother, Merseyside Police said.
Det Ch Supt Lee Turner described the discovery on Friday as "distressing" and said "extensive enquiries" were being carried out.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact police "as a matter of urgency".
Det Ch Supt Turner said: "It is not clear at this stage when the baby died, how long the baby's body had been there or the cause of death.
"Extensive enquiries are currently being carried out to trace the mother of the baby to check her welfare and offer any support."