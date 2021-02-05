Helen Joy: Man in court accused of woman's flat murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in a flat.
Kevin Ashcroft, 45, has appeared before Wirral Magistrates accused of killing Helen Joy, 54.
Mr Ashcroft, of Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.
The body of the mother-of-three was discovered at the home in Twickenham Drive on Monday morning.
Her three "heartbroken" children previously described her death as a "massive shock" and said they were "all devastated by what has happened".
In a joint statement, they said: "We are happy that mum is no longer in pain and is now safe with the angels."
