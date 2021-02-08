Covid: Two arrested after police find 50 at Liverpool gym
Two people have been arrested after police raided a Liverpool gym breaking lockdown restrictions with more than 50 people inside.
Officers went to Prophecy Performance Centre in Gaskill Road, Speke on Sunday afternoon after a tip-off.
Gym users were initially stopped from leaving to try to stop them being identified, Merseyside Police said.
A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were held on suspicion of false imprisonment and 52 people were fined.
Gyms have been forced to close during the latest national coronavirus lockdown and police have cracked down on those defying the rules.
Deputy Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "By continuing to operate, the owners of this gym were putting themselves and their customers at risk.
"While we know that this pandemic has been really tough for businesses that have been forced to close, it is only by adhering to the rules that we will be able to put a stop to this pandemic and hopefully see a return to normality more quickly."
The site was also found to be breaking fire safety rules as all of the fire doors were padlocked shut.
Ten cars parked illegally outside the gym received parking fines.
