BBC News

Toddler in hospital after Bootle park dog attack

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe boy was bitten in Marian Gardens in Bootle

A toddler was attacked by a dog in a park in Merseyside and airlifted to hospital.

The 17-month-old boy was bitten in Marian Gardens in Bootle on Sunday afternoon.

Merseyside Police said he was being treated for a non life-threatening leg injury.

The force said the dog had been seized and its owner will be questioned. A spokesman added inquiries were continuing.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.