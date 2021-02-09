Brain tumour caused Newton-le-Willows woman to hear music
A woman who had an undiagnosed brain tumour that caused her to hear music in her head has said it left her feeling like she was "going mad".
Emma Bond, 29, started hearing people singing in 2019, and medics initially put it down to stress.
An MRI scan later revealed the "life-threatening" cancer.
The 29-year-old from from Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside, said surgery that removed 95% of the tumour had now alleviated the "bizarre" symptom.
She said the singing started out of the blue as she made preparation to marry her partner.
"It was so bizarre; all of a sudden, I started hearing music after we'd been celebrating our joint hen and stag do," she said.
"I thought I was going mad; it felt like people were singing lyrics to me."
After attending A&E and speaking to her GP, she was sent for the scan, which revealed a grade two tumour growing in her brain and causing her to hear the music.
She was referred The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust for neurosurgery, and the remaining tumour was treated with a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which she received at The Clatterbridge Centre in Wirral.
Ms Bond said she had surgery "the week before I was due to get married", and though that changed her plans, she was "over the moon that my surgeon was able to take almost all of the tumour out".
She said the care and support she received from both hospitals had "been incredible", adding: "I can't thank them enough."
"It's certainly been an interesting couple of years with surgery and then the pandemic and cancer treatment.
"But it's shown me how much love and support is out there, and that the NHS has been working hard despite all the lockdowns."
