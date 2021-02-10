Covid: Liverpool gym to contest closure order
A gym owner who has been accused of repeatedly breaching coronavirus regulations will contest a closure order, a court has heard.
Police raided Prophecy Performance Centre in Liverpool on Sunday and found more than 50 people inside.
Owner Nathan De Asha told Liverpool Magistrates' Court he and other gym members were "manhandled, mauled and abused" by police.
The gym was given two prohibition orders in previous lockdowns.
Gyms have been forced to close during the latest national coronavirus lockdown.
Liverpool City Council had applied for a closure order as the gym on Gaskill Road in Speke had remained open despite the national lockdown, the court heard.
Cecilia Pritchard, prosecuting, said members of the public had made at least 35 reports about the gym in January and this "culminated" in an incident on Sunday.
She said there was a "significant issue of disorder" and police and firefighters had attended and those found at the gym had "for a period been locked in".
Ms Pritchard said: "Despite all of the previous interventions the gym itself appears to still be operating.
"The concern is if it remained open, which in and of itself is already in breach of coronavirus legislation, it is likely there will be future disorder or criminal conduct on or near the premises."
'Abuse and violence'
Mr De Asha asked for the case to be adjourned for his legal representative to attend and said he would call witnesses to give evidence on the "brutality" of the incident with police.
He also asked that he and builders carrying out work to the site were still allowed to attend the premises.
District Judge James Clarke adjourned the case to Sefton Magistrates' Court on 22 February.
He extended a temporary closure notice but said Mr De Asha would be allowed to access the premises.
Merseyside Police Deputy Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in Sunday's incident "the use of force was judged necessary by officers in response to people's behaviour".
She said officers should not be "confronted with abuse and violence when attempting to uphold the law".
The force also said "extensive training" was given to officers around the importance of "using force lawfully and proportionately".
