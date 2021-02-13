Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's Crosby home burgled
The home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been the target of a burglary, the BBC understands.
Two male offenders stole a safe from a property in Hall Road East, Crosby after 18:30 GMT on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
The occupants were unharmed, a police spokesperson said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, saying the burglars wore black clothing and balaclavas.
Ancelotti was appointed Everton boss in December 2019, after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 61-year-old Italian has won 20 trophies, including league titles in four countries and the Champions League three times, doing so twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.