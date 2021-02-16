Cats rescued from Runcorn house fire treated with oxygen masks
Two cats were rescued from a burning house and treated with oxygen.
The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the home in Halton Brook in Runcorn, Cheshire.
Firefighters said no people were harmed but two cats were pulled from the building and treated with special oxygen masks for pets.
The cats were taken to a vet following Saturday's rescue where they were said to be recovering well, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service added.
In a post on the Runcorn Fire Station Facebook page, the service thanked the non-profit organisation Smokey Paws for providing the equipment and Willows Veterinary Group for providing the training.
