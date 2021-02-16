Whiston rave: Covid fines issued as police break up illegal event
A illegal rave in woods in Merseyside was broken up by police who found 20 people and a sound system.
Officers acting on a tip-off issued six fixed penalty notices and seized audio equipment in Whiston Woods near Cumber Lane.
A knife and suspected Class A drugs were also seized.
Merseyside Police said it was a "blatant breach" of Covid-19 rules and people had "put themselves and others at risk".
Police are now trying to identify the organisers and the others who fled when police arrived in the early hours of Sunday.
Ch Insp Phil Mullally added: "A significant amount of litter was also left behind which is simply unacceptable.
"This is not the first incident of its type that we have seen since restrictions began and I want to make it clear that they will not be tolerated.
"If you are irresponsible and inconsiderate enough to organise or attend one of these events, you should be aware that action will be taken."
