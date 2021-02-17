Two brothers guilty of Litherland joint enterprise murder
Two brothers have been convicted of joint enterprise murder after a man was killed in a "revenge" shooting that "had nothing to do" with him.
Michael Rainsford died after a shot was fired through a window of his home in Litherland, Merseyside, in April 2020.
James Foy, 19, and Michael Foy, 22, killed the 20-year-old an hour after their mother's home was targeted.
They were found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and are due to be sentenced on 12 March.
The jury found them guilty of murder, possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition and James Foy was also convicted of possession of a gun which was not used in the killing.
James Foy, of Rossini Street, Seaforth, and Michael Foy, of Chelsea Road, Litherland, are "associated" with the Linacre Young Guns, a gang which rivals the Kirkstone Riot Squad, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The CPS said there have been "conflicts" between the two rival gangs in Bootle, Seaforth and Litherland.
The brothers killed Mr Rainsford "in revenge" after a brick was thrown through their mother's front window in Rossini Street, Seaforth, just after 22:00 GMT, the CPS said.
Mr Rainsford was shot in Harrington Road, Litherland, an hour later on 7 April but he "had nothing to do" with the brick incident, the CPS said.
"The Foy brothers killed a young man in his own home as retribution for an event he had nothing to do with," senior CPS prosecutor Maria Corr said.
"They fired two shots directly at Michael Rainsford. His brother tried to revive him but Michael didn't stand a chance."
