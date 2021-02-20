Leon Cullen extradited from UAE over drug and gun offences
- Published
A man has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates after he was arrested on suspicion of drugs and gun offences in the UK.
Leon Cullen, from Warrington, Cheshire, was detained in Dubai on 3 January.
The 33-year-old was questioned concerning crimes including conspiracies to supply firearms, ammunition and Class A drugs.
He was brought back to the UK by officers and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court earlier.
He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on 22 March.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.