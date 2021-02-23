Liverpool man jailed for cash machine explosion robberies
- Published
A prolific bank robber who blew up cash machines before going on the run for the last seven years has been jailed.
Adam Murphy and a gang of men carried out 28 robberies across the North West and Midlands in 2013. Shops and post offices were targeted as well as banks.
Merseyside Police said the 35-year-old's "dangerous and thoughtless actions" caused about £1.5m of damage.
Murphy, of Liverpool, was sentenced on Monday at the city's crown court to a total of 17 years in prison.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the gang forced open the front of cash dispensers and inserted a mixture of acetylene gas and oxygen through a pipe. The subsequent explosion was designed to give the raiders easy access to the money inside.
The robbers then fled in high performance cars at speeds of up to 191mph.
Murphy was convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to burgle between 30 January and 10 December 2013.
He was also found guilty of aggravated vehicle theft and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
This related to a separate incident committed while on the run, police said.
After one robbery, police found them at their hide-out in a detached house in Sandy Meadows in Huyton, Merseyside just hours after a raid on 27 September 2013.
A tracking device had been placed in the cash cassette from the machine they had robbed at a Barclays Bank in Warrington.
Murphy got away from police after he crashed a stolen car and fled the scene in May 2015, leaving a female passenger behind with serious injuries to her foot, ribs and nose which required "months of treatment", police said.
He was finally arrested in December.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Neil Fletcher said: "Murphy was the one remaining member of a serious organised crime group who thought they were untouchable and took huge risks in their criminal behaviour.
"Although Murphy evaded justice for seven years, he could not run forever and will now have a significant time in prison to reflect on his dangerous and thoughtless actions."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk