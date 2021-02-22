Covid: Closure notice issued for Liverpool gym over breaches
- Published
A gym which allegedly flouted coronavirus restrictions to remain open has been issued with a closure order.
Prophecy Performance Centre in Speke, Liverpool, was ordered to close for seven weeks by District Judge Paul Healey at Sefton Magistrates' Court.
Owner Nathan De Asha, a professional bodybuilder will be allowed to use the gym but public access will be stopped.
Mr De Asha, who said he had been "harassed" by police, was also ordered to pay £2,500 in costs.
Under current lockdown rules in England gyms must remain closed until 12 April.
He told the court the gym had been operating as a "community hub" open only for those who were exempt from coronavirus regulations, such as elite sportspeople, those with disabilities and people classed as vulnerable, such as those with a body mass index of over 40.
The court heard Mr De Asha, 33, a former British Grand Prix champion, and his girlfriend Chantelle Cummings were arrested and 50 people fined after police attended the gym on 7 February.
CCTV footage of Mr De Asha appearing to be kicked by officers and pinned to the ground was shown in court. He said officers used CS spray and batons on more than 20 members as they left the gym.
Mr De Asha, who has more than 250,000 Instagram followers, said the gym did not have a website which explained it was only operating for those exempt from regulations.
"We're not a social media gym, we don't believe in social media."
The court was also shown a YouTube video in which Mr De Asha spoke about the police attending the gym and said: "They knew we had members in there... everyone does."
When asked why he made the comment, implying he was still trading, he said: "It's YouTube, it's what gets likes."
PC Wayne Senior told the court 37 police incidents had been recorded on the force system after members of the public complained the gym had remained open which "created a lot of demand for us to deal with these issues".
Lucinda Nicholls, representing Mr De Asha, said her client has a "massive following" and was "world renowned".
"That is why, it is submitted, he is obtaining this much attention from police," she said.