Stockbridge Village woman dies in blaze 'caused by cigarette'
- Published
A woman has died in a fire believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette in a house in Merseyside.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Marled Hey in Stockbridge Village on Tuesday morning.
Initial investigations indicate the fire was accidental and caused by a cigarette, the fire service said.
Mark Thomas, from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This makes the incident even more sad as it was so avoidable."
The service has since issued a reminder to smokers to make sure they are aware of the dangers that smoking in the home can cause.
"Smoking remains the biggest killer in accidental fires in the home. If you do smoke, please make sure you do so safely," Mr Thomas added.
The woman's next of kin have been informed.
Mr Thomas also praised the "quick actions" of a neighbour in dialling 999 after hearing smoke alarms.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk