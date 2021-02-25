Covid: White powder found on Liverpool party hotel reception desk
- Published
Police raiding a hotel party during lockdown found a receptionist under the influence of alcohol, and white powder on the front desk, a council licensing report has revealed.
Up to 200 people were found illegally gathering at the Richmond Apart-Hotel in Liverpool on New Year's Eve.
The hotel's licence is being reviewed after police raised concerns about potential links to "serious crime".
A hotel spokesman acknowledged "failings" and said changes were made.
The raid saw several arrests, including a woman held for breaching coronavirus legislation and for two counts of assaulting a police officer.
A man was also arrested after he was found to be wanted by police.
More details have now emerged in a report to Liverpool City Council's licensing committee, which is due to make a decision on the hotel's licence status next week.
'Loud music'
Officers said they found the Hatton Garden hotel receptionist unable to control who was entering.
The report said: "Upon arrival, they could hear loud music coming from one of the floors.
"The receptionist was found to be under the influence of drink and white powder was seen on the desk. He had no control of visitors to the hotel."
Officers also seized 300 nitrous oxide canisters and found white powder in other areas.
Thirteen fines were issued, as well as 11 formal warnings and three community resolutions for drug possession.
It was not possible to issue fines to everyone due to the large numbers of people present, police said.
They said the "clear lack of intervention" from the receptionist raised concerns over the management of the hotel.
Liverpool City Council's licensing department echoed the police's concerns.
Documents prepared ahead of Monday's meeting said: "There appears to have been no regard to Covid restrictions placed on hotels during the current government enforced lockdown."
The hotel spokesman said: "We acknowledge failing on this occasion relating to the new temporary laws."
He said managers had "worked tirelessly since the evening in question" and an internal review had seen some staff members sacked and a contract with a third party security company cancelled.