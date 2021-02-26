Covid: Creamfields dance festival set to return this summer
Creamfields festival in has sold out as more events confirm plans to go ahead this summer if coronavirus lockdown restrictions end as planned.
The annual dance music event, held in Cheshire, is scheduled to take place over the August bank holiday weekend.
Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the Daresbury festival in 2020, as well as many other music events around the UK.
Organisers said Creamfields was their fastest selling event. Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, and Carl Cox will perform.
A spokesman said many fans were able to carry over their unused tickets from last year, and described the festival's return as "positive news for the live music industry, which has largely remained closed over the last 12 months".
The festival was first held in 1998 in Winchester and has become one of the oldest and most prestigious electronic dance music events in the UK.
The news comes after the Reading and Leeds festivals, which are also scheduled for August, also announced they were planning to go ahead.
According to plans announced on Monday, the government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by 21 June at the earliest.
This would mean larger events including full-capacity football matches can go ahead and nightclubs can reopen.