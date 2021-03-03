Covid: St Helens vaccine delay risk for 3,000 vulnerable people
Thousands of vulnerable people in Merseyside could have Covid-19 vaccinations delayed due to a supply "misunderstanding".
About 3,000 people aged 16-65 in at-risk groups in St Helens could see their jab dates moved if supply issues are not resolved by Thursday lunchtime.
The town's mass vaccination centre serves four primary care networks but the national supply scheme is counting them as one single entity.
This has left the centre low on stocks.
Priority group seven - those aged over 60 - are now being called in for their vaccinations but many in group six - aged 16-65 in at-risk groups - are still waiting to be vaccinated.
The apparent oversight with supply has led to concern that group six will now face a shortage.
Marie Rimmer, Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston, asked the health secretary to "urgently intervene" in parliament on Tuesday.
Matt Hancock replied that he would "absolutely ensure" assistance.
Over 3000 clinically vulnerable people in St Helens will have their vaccinations cancelled unless the supplies are provided by Thursday lunchtime. I asked the Health Secretary to get this sorted ASAP. pic.twitter.com/WzjIGCdRtE— Marie Rimmer MP (@MarieRimmer) March 2, 2021
GP services all belong to one of the four primary care networks - Central, North, South and Newton & Haydock, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They all operate from the lower floor of the Totally Wicked Stadium, while a mass vaccination centre, which acts as a hub for the entire north west region, is located on the floor above.
Until now, the GP-led surgery has been relying on excess vaccinations from the mass vaccination centre upstairs.
But there are no spare vaccinations left over for jab priority group six - people aged 16-65 in at-risk groups.
'Out of our control'
Ms Rimmer said that the "mutual aid gathered to cover this shortfall in the past is no longer available."
She asked in Parliament: "Will the secretary of state please urgently intervene to address this misunderstanding so that no vaccinations are cancelled?"
Mr Hancock said he would "absolutely ensure" that the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi will get in touch to assist in the situation.
He admitted there "may be logistical challenges" but said he would "look and understand what the situation in St Helens is".
He continued: "I have some family in St Helens so I'm pretty keen to see this gets sorted ASAP."
Jeanette Livings, of St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group, said supplies for the site had "been an issue from the outset".
She added: "We apologise sincerely to these patients, however, this situation is out of our control and we are trying everything we can to procure additional supplies."