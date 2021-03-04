Sir Kenny Dalglish launches baby basics appeal for 70th birthday
Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has launched an appeal to help babies in his adopted city for his 70th birthday.
The 7Appeal will work with hospitals and a foodbank to help families who "urgently need baby basics".
It has been named after the number seven shirt Dalglish made his own in the days before squad numbers.
He said "everybody loves a baby" and Covid meant any celebration plans were "thrown out of the window".
Dalglish, who had asymptomatic coronavirus last year, told the BBC: "We're a lot more fortunate than others and had to do our bit to dispense with any celebration.
Nappies and cots
"The most important celebration for me would be to see the grandkids but obviously we cannot go travelling so the girls [his wife Marina and daughter Lauren] thought it would be good to do something for the babies - they seem to be a little bit forgotten at this moment."
He added: "Everybody loves a baby."
His family have teamed up with Liverpool FC's charity arm, Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool Women's Hospital and St Andrew's Pantry foodbank.
Donations from the online 7Appeal will buy items including nappies, baby food, cots and bedding.
Dalglish said he had no idea if celebrations were planned but suspected his wife and children had organised something via Zoom.
"I'll just do what I'm told. There will be something planned - Marina and Lauren are very good at arranging things."