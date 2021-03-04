Liverpool FC: Man jailed over Anfield title win disorder
A "violent and reckless" man has been jailed for fighting as crowds gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC's first top-flight title in 30 years.
Thousands of supporters congregated at Anfield as the side were presented with the Premier League trophy on 22 July.
Fighting and bottle-throwing broke out between groups in the Walton Breck Road area as the celebrations turned violent, police said.
Jack Hayes, 28, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for 20 months.
Before the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish had joined police to call on fans to celebrate at home because of the risk of coronavirus.
Three other men, from Birkenhead, were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court in November.
Merseyside Police said Hayes, of Brooke Street in Birkenhead, attempted to evade justice but was arrested in February and jailed at the same court this week.
Det Con Nicholas Glascott-Tull said few incidents were reported on the night but there was a "flashpoint involving a small number of people during which punches were thrown, and objects were launched between groups of people".
"It is pleasing to see another violent and reckless man behind bars following this incident," he said.
"Members of the group were clearly intent on causing trouble following the trophy-lifting ceremony and were a danger to the public."
