Covid: Machete thrown during Liverpool Covid-breach house party
- Published
Police had a machete thrown at them from a window as they broke up a "selfish" and "brazen" Covid-breach house party.
Fourteen people were fined for attending the party in Fairfield, Liverpool, in the early hours.
Officers had been alerted by a member of the public at about 01:00 GMT.
Evidence of drug use was found inside the Prescot Road home alongside a diary of other "party flat" bookings, Merseyside Police said.
The force said a large number of people fled and a machete was thrown at police from an upstairs window.
Ch Insp Chris Barnes said: "The brazen nature of these people is astounding, as is their selfishness to continue as normal, despite the sacrifices being made by the majority.
"It is simple, a house party could mean that someone loses a loved one or a family member to coronavirus in a few weeks' time.
"It is also likely to increase the pressure on our already stretched healthcare services.
"We will continue to take action where people are flouting the restrictions."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk