Liverpool waterfront art trail to 'bring light' amid lockdown
An illuminated outdoor art display set to shine on Liverpool's waterfront will signal "brighter times ahead" after Covid-19, the city's acting mayor has said.
The River of Light Trail will shine for two weeks from 23 March, the first anniversary of England's first lockdown.
The 2km (1.2 mile) trail will feature 11 colourful installations.
Wendy Simon said she hoped it would "bring light after a dark year".
The acting mayor said launching the show a year on from lockdown was a "symbolic invitation" for residents to start rediscovering the city once again and "points to brighter times ahead".
She said the "driving force" behind the "fun, engaging and ambitious" project was to "bring joy and light to residents in what has been a dark year".
She added: "We hope to send out the message that despite the challenges of Covid-19, we are far from beaten and will come back stronger and brighter."
'Hope and light'
Laura Pye, from National Museums Liverpool, said: "We all need a bit of hope and light at the moment and the waterfront is offering the perfect opportunity."
The city council said the display had been designed to be Covid-secure.
The authority said it would be the first time a 30m-long feature named Rainbow Bridge had been showcased outside America.
Other artworks include:
- All in the Balance - created by recycling old artworks by Liverpool's The Lantern Company
- A gigantic kinetic butterfly mobile
- Light A Wish, featuring 20 giant illuminated dandelions
- A washing line feature with laundry representing different communities