Under-threat Huxley CofE Primary School offers flexi-schooling
- Published
A primary school is offering flexi-schooling after being threatened with closure due to declining numbers.
Huxley CofE Primary School in Chester, Cheshire, is accepting applications for a type of schooling, which will see pupils work from home two days a week.
Head teacher Cathy Davies said the decision was made due to the Covid pandemic as "schools should now prepare for change and greater flexibility".
The school will still be open to pupils who want to attend five days a week.
Applications are being accepted for flexi-schooling with the new way of learning to begin after Easter.
The school will assess the conditions and practicalities of the arrangement before approving any request.
Ms Davies said: "As educators, we need to look at the larger picture in the development of our society.
"Due to the Covid situation, our lives are changing radically.
"We are beginning to rethink commuting versus working at home; family time; questioning our lifestyles and where we live; working and studying remotely."
Flexi-schooling is recognised as full-time education but delivered in a hybrid format at school and at home.
Ms Davies added: "Schools should now prepare for change and greater flexibility in learning.
"In the past learning was a place and now we are realising learning is activity, and the activity may extend from the school to the home."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk