Man jailed for Wirral McDonald's drive-thru shooting
A man who "boldly" walked up to a car at a fast food restaurant's drive-thru and shot a man through its open window has been jailed, police have said.
David Pugh shot the 21-year-old in the leg at a McDonald's in Wirral, in June 2020, Merseyside Police said.
Pugh, 32, of Woolfall Crescent, Huyton was jailed for 15 years and nine months for grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm at Liverpool Crown Court.
Two other men were also jailed in connection with the attack.
James Nolan, 31, of Thomas Drive, Prescot was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for grievous bodily harm and James O'Neil, 33, of Leyfield Road, Liverpool received 17 months for assisting an offender.
Merseyside Police said Pugh approached the car while it waited for an order at the Welton Road branch in Bromborough at about 17:30 BST on 18 June.
A force spokesman said he "boldly walked up to the window of the car", pulled out a gun and opened fire at the man, who was sat in the passenger seat.
He was captured on the restaurant's CCTV and on the dash-cams of the other cars using the drive-thru.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Matt Smith said as the shooting took place in "the early evening at a busy and popular restaurant", it could have "so easily been a different story should an innocent person have gotten caught in the crossfire".
He added that there had been "multiple victims who have suffered as a result of these men; the victim himself, the staff and other customers at McDonald's and the wider community as a whole".
