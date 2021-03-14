Kirkby station: Merseyrail investigating derailment
An investigation is under way after a train derailed when it hit a buffer stop.
Twelve passengers and two crew members were on board when the collision took place at Kirkby station at about 18:35 GMT on Saturday.
They were checked by paramedics at the scene and no further medical treatment was required, Merseyrail said.
The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Kirkby station has been temporarily shut until further notice and commuters have been advised to check the Merseyrail website and social media channels for information before travelling.
⚠️Kirkby Line services are suspended today.— Merseyrail (@merseyrail) March 14, 2021
🚌 Rail replacement buses are running between:
▶️Kirkby - Fazakerley- Aintree (Dep Kirkby at 15 & 45)
▶️Aintree- Fazakerley- Kirkby (Dep Aintree at 10 & 40)
🚂Passengers for Rice lane should alight at Walton (via Ormskirk line)
Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT union, said it was "engaged in the investigation currently under way by the relevant bodies".
"It is essential that the full facts are established and in the meantime the union will be providing full support to our Merseyrail members," he added.
