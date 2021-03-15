Sarah Everard Liverpool vigil: Three Covid-breach fines issued
Three people have been fined for breaching Covid rules at a vigil in Liverpool in memory of Sarah Everard.
Merseyside Police said up to 40 people held a "peaceful" socially-distanced minute's silence outside St Luke's Church on Saturday evening.
However, three people were fined for refusing to socially distance at a second event staged afterwards.
Policing at a vigil in London for Ms Everard, whose body was found on Wednesday, has been heavily criticised.
Ms Everard, 33, was last seen on 3 March walking down a main road in south London at 21:30 GMT.
Her remains were later found in woodland in Kent and Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Merseyside Police Deputy Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said people socially distanced at the first vigil and left shortly after a minute's silence "which was respected by police".
But she said a second smaller group arrived after the silence had concluded and the original group had left.
"They didn't engage with officers and refused to abide by restrictions and as a result three fixed penalty notices were issued," she said.
Ms Kennedy said the force "completely understands" people want to hold an event in Ms Everard's memory "whilst at the same time recognising the dangers faced by women".
However, she added "we must all do what we can to prevent the spread of [coronavirus] and that includes not meeting in large groups".
She said the force was "committed to tackling violence against women and girls".
"We as a society do need to take a strong stance against such attacks on women and we completely understand the concerns of those who support the Reclaim these Streets movement," she added.