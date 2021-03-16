Southport BHS store: 'Affordable apartments' plan revealed
A former department store could be turned into apartments, retail units and restaurants under major new plans.
Developers JSM Company Group want to transform the top three floors of the former BHS store on Chapel Street in Southport into 30 two-bedroom flats.
Documents lodged with Sefton Council state the flats would be "social, affordable or intermediate rent".
The store traded for almost 25 years, before closing in July 2016, after BHS fell into administration in April 2014.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said architects Wroot Design Ltd have stated the proposed development, which falls within the Lord Street Conservation Area, would have "no negative bearing on the architectural and historical significance of the area".
The plans would also see the ground floor turned into "retail units and drinking/eating establishments".
Sefton Council wants to transform the former McDonald's restaurant on nearby Eastbank Street into a "creative and digital hub", which will support the town's "emerging creative, digital and tech sector", and has also planned to carry out "extensive refurbishment" of one of the town's other empty department stores.
The proposals for the former BHS site will go before the council's planning committee later in the year.
