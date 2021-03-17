Covid: 'Irresponsible' Sefton Park gathering dispersed
- Published
Police have dispersed large crowds who "irresponsibly" chose to ignore Covid-19 regulations and gather at a park.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to reports of large groups gathering at Sefton Park in Liverpool to celebrate St Patrick's Day earlier.
The force has now issued a dispersal zone in the area, which will be in force until 06:00 GMT on Thursday.
Supt Mark Wiggins said the order would "prevent similar issues from recurring".
He added that the dispersal zone was "not about bothering people going about their legitimate daily business" but "an appropriate response to the gatherings we saw in the park this afternoon".
The dispersal zone includes Sefton Park, Princes Park, Greenbank Park, Toxteth Park Cemetery and the surrounding area.
The order gives police the power to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.
Officers have the power to seize any item, including vehicles, used in the commission of anti-social behaviour and those who ignore the order could be arrested.
Supt Mark Wiggins added: "We have already dispersed groups of people who chose irresponsibly to ignore Covid regulations and the dispersal order introduced this evening helps us to prevent similar issues from recurring. "