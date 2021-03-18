Covid: Litter strewn across Sefton Park after illegal gathering
The rubbish left at a park where hundreds gathered to celebrate St Patrick's Day was "soul destroying", an environmentalist has said.
Images on social media showed huge crowds at Sefton Park in Liverpool on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police officers issued 43 fixed penalty notices for flouting Covid-19 rules.
Andrea Ku, from the Friends of Sefton Park, said "depressingly" up to 40 bin bags were filled with the litter.
She said she was worried "something bad had happened" when she saw up to 200 people leaving the park.
Ms Ku, who is the chair of the Friends of Sefton Park community group, said it was "soul destroying" to see the rubbish, which was mainly empty bottles and cans, left behind.
"It's unbelievable people think it is OK to just leave a load of rubbish," she said.
However, Ms Ku said there was something positive to come out of the illegal gathering.
"Meeting others cleaning up the mess in the dark with us was like a ray of light," she said.
She also said the community group gained 20 new volunteers after the clean-up operation.
Labour councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, who represents Greenbank ward, said it was "very concerning" people were flouting lockdown rules and "really disappointing and extremely upsetting" that they left the park in such a mess.
As well as issuing fixed penalty notices, police arrested one person on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.