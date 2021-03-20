Rock Ferry crash: Man, 18, dies after motorcycle crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.
The rider was seriously hurt in the collision with a silver Mercedes in New Chester Road, Rock Ferry, at about 19:20 GMT on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are appealing for information and said the Mercedes driver, who remained at the scene, was assisting their inquiries.
