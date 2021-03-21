Liverpool City Council: Government set to announce inspection decision
The government is expected to announce this week whether it will intervene in managing Liverpool City Council.
An inspection into the authority was launched after mayor Joe Anderson was arrested in a bribery probe..
The Telegraph reports that inspectors could recommend commissioners be appointed to run the council - an action taken only three times in England in the past 25 years.
The government said the "next steps will be set out shortly".
BBC political reporter Claire Hamilton said the rare decision to send in commissioners - one of various options available - would be seen as a serious move.
Mr Anderson, who was detained in December with four other men on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation, denies any wrongdoing.
The arrests followed a year-long investigation by Merseyside Police into a number of building and development contracts in Liverpool.
In response, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick appointed an independent inspector to scrutinise planning, highways, regeneration and property management at the council.
Report publication
A spokeswoman from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said Mr Jenrick had now received a report of the findings.
"This is being considered carefully and next steps will be set out shortly," she added.
A Liverpool City Council spokeswoman said: "The inspection report is due to be published by the Government in the coming days, until that time we are unable to comment."
Following his arrest, Mr Anderson announced that he would not stand in this May's local elections.
