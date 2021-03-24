Liverpool City Council: Commissioners to oversee authority
- Published
Government-appointed commissioners will oversee parts of Liverpool City Council following a critical report, the local government secretary has said.
Robert Jenrick said a "serious breakdown of governance" meant "certain and limited" parts of the council would be taken under independent control.
The council has been under scrutiny since police began investigating building and development contracts.
The probe has seen five men, including then mayor Joe Anderson, arrested.
Mr Jenrick said the "best value" report showed "multiple apparent failures" and painted a "deeply concerning picture of mismanagement" in some functions at the authority.
In the statement to the House of Commons, he said the report was "unequivocal" and the council had "failed in numerous respects to comply with its best value duty".
He said he was proposing to appoint commissioners to run some aspects of the city council for the next three years.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk