Liverpool twins separated at birth 'cuddle and hold hands'
A mother said she "cried tears of joy" as her twins were reunited two weeks after being separated at birth.
Laura Hough said she was warned her daughter, Neve, who was born weighing 1lb 7oz (652g), may not survive.
But it was her twin brother Louie, who weighed 3lbs 3oz (1.5kg), who was taken for specialist care separating them.
Miss Hough, 27, from Liverpool, said their emotional reunion was "so cute, they were cuddling and even holding hands".
"They're unbelievable. They're so strong. I couldn't be more proud," she said.
Neve and Louie were born by emergency Caesarean section at 30 weeks at Liverpool Women's Hospital on 8 March.
The first-time mum from Walton said the birth was "scary" because she was "told for the last few weeks of my pregnancy [Neve] might not make it but she was fine".
Neve had reverse blood flow and was not getting enough nutrients but despite being "so tiny" she did not need oxygen, Miss Hough said.
"She's incredible. The doctors said they had never seen a baby so small not need any help," she said.
However, the twins had to be cared for in different units after Louie had complications and his lungs collapsed.
Miss Hough said he was "much better now" and the twins were finally reunited on Tuesday.
"It was horrible when they were separated at birth but I cried tears of joy when they got back together," she said.
"They were wrapping their legs around each other and cuddling, even holding hands at one point. They were so cute."
Miss Hough said doctors hoped the twins could go home by May.
"Everyone is made up with them. We are desperate to welcome them home," she said.