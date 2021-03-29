Cheshire ghost-hunters fined for Covid-19 lockdown rule breach
- Published
Ghost-hunters have been fined for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules after they met at a spooky derelict building.
Police found 12 people gathered inside an "incredibly dangerous" building in the countryside near Chester on Saturday night.
Most admitted they were "paranormal activity investigators" whilst some claimed to be "urban explorers".
The ghost-hunters had travelled from West Yorkshire and Derbyshire, said a Cheshire Police spokesman.
"There were no permissions granted for anyone to be in the building which was in a poor state of repair," he added.
"As a result, it was an incredibly dangerous place to be, with parts of the building subject to collapse."
Coronavirus restrictions were eased on Monday morning with six people from different households now allowed to mix outdoors across England.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk