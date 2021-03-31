Rainford garden shed 'drugs laboratory' found by police
Police have found a "suspected drugs laboratory" in a garden shed during a raid on a property.
Officers found what they believe to be cocaine, a "drugs press" and other equipment at an address on Ormskirk Road in Rainford, St Helens on Tuesday.
Det Insp Jackie Guinness said the set-up had had the potential to "cause serious health risks" to neighbours.
A local 42-year-old man and a man aged 28, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, were held on suspicion of drug offences.
Det Insp Guinness said it was "pleasing to see this potentially hazardous location made safe and the suspected drugs removed from circulation".
"What was found has the potential to not only spread untold misery across our communities, but cause serious health risks to those living nearby," she said.
