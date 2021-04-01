Newton-le-Willows pollution: Hundreds of fish killed
Hundreds of fish have been killed by pollution in a lake and neighbouring streams, the Environment Agency said.
The dead fish were found in Willow Lake, Newton-le-Willows, and in streams in Warrington and Widnes on Wednesday.
The Environment Agency said the source of the pollution had been identified and stopped. St Helens Borough Council believes it came from the Wigan area.
Residents have been warned to keep children away from the polluted water, which is covered in a blanket of foam.
St Helens councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron said he had "never seen anything like it".
He added: "My real concern is that the chemical may bio-accumulate in the surrounding bird of prey community.
"As a semi-rural area, this could have a devastating impact on our local ecosystem."
The Environment Agency said an investigation had been launched.
