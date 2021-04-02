Formby woman, 107, writes poem to celebrate birthday
- Published
The oldest known woman living in Formby, Merseyside, has written a poem to celebrate her 107th birthday.
Marjorie Hodnett, who lives at Formby Manor, said "life is for living" and added she "did not expect" to reach the age of 107 on Thursday.
Mrs Hodnett was born in Harlesden, London, and then taught a reception school class for 23 years in Devon.
Formby Manor manager Debra Roose said the home "pulled out all the stops" to celebrate the milestone.
Mrs Hodnett said she had "enjoyed a long and very happy life".
"I'm very happy to have reached 107-years-old and intend to celebrate with all of my family and friends with a super day to remember."
Lines of the poem read: "I did not expect to reach 107, nor living in Formby and not in Devon.
"Living there was like living in heaven.
"My room looked out on a wonderful view, I was never short of something to do."