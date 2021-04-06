BBC News

Miguel Reynolds murder: Man guilty over Netherton shooting

Liam Watson was found guilty of the murder of Miguel Reynolds

A man has been convicted of murdering a 21-year-old who was shot on Merseyside.

Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton, in June 2018.

Liam Watson, 32, of Litherland Park in Litherland, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

Six other men including Joseph McKeever, 29, of Howard Florey Avenue in Netherton, and Kyle Sanders, 22, were cleared of murder.

However, Sanders, of Charles Best Green in Netherton, was convicted of manslaughter.

Miguel Reynolds was shot in Assissian Crescent in Netherton

Mr Reynolds was found in the street and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Merseyside Police described his shooting as a "shocking crime".

Watson and Sanders will be sentenced at a later date.

Kyle Sanders was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter

